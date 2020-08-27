Coimbatore

Gas leakage at cold storage facility in Kondalampatti

Leakage of ammonia gas from a cold storage facility at Nattamangalam in Kondalampatti caused panic among people on Tuesday.

The facility, with a storage capacity of 6,000 tonne, is used to store cereals, vegetables and flowers.

When workers were involved in changing the oil in the compressor, ammonia gas started to leak from a cylinder. Efforts to stop the leakage failed as all the workers rushed out of the facility and fire and rescue services personnel were alerted.

Fire tenders from Shevapet fire station brought the leakage under control within an hour.

