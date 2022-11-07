Gas insulated switchgear sub-station inaugurated in Erode

The 230/110 kV gas insulated switchgear (GIS) sub-station that was set up at a cost of ₹ 80.26 crore was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conference here on Monday.

Established on the Tangedco premises on 70 cent, the sub-station was the second of its kind in the State, next to Chennai. Officials said these sub-stations were established in places where there was space shortage and it would serve five lakh people in the surrounding areas. “It has the capacity to provide power without interruption and transmission loss to meet the growing power needs,” they added.

Though the cost of the sub-station was four times higher than the usual sub-station, maintenance cost was very low as the sub-station used gas sulfur hexafluoride for insulation, they said.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, K. Indirani, Chief Engineer (in charge) and Superintending Engineer, Erode Electricity Distribution Circle and officials were present.