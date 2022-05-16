Garment units in Tiruppur down shutters

Production came to a standstill at the garment units in Tiruppur and the weaving units in Palladam on Monday as more than 37 industrial bodies called for a two-day strike on May 16 and 17 to draw the attention of the government to high cotton and yarn prices.

More than 10,000 knitwear manufacturing and allied job working units in the hosiery town of Tiruppur downed shutters on Monday. The workers will observe a fast on Tuesday as part of the strike.

The strike call is given by knitwear industrial organisations, including Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), South India Hosiery Manufacturers Association (SIHMA), and Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA).

Price of yarn increased by ₹40 a kg this month and cost of cotton has crossed ₹1 lakh a candy. “This is a token strike to draw the attention of the government,” said Raja M. Shanmugham, president of TEA.

President of Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association, M.P. Muthurathinam said the strike would result in setback to transactions worth ₹400 crore. Cotton yarn price had more than doubled and from ₹200 a kg to ₹450 in the last 19 months, he said.

“The weaving units in Palladam were operating at just about 50 % capacity because of the raw material issue. On Monday, there was no supply of yarn from the textile manufacturers and hence the job working weavers did not run the units,” said M. Velusamy, president of Palladam Job Working Units Owners Association.

The powerloom clusters in Coimbatore did not take part in the strike.

The knitwear industry has demanded including cotton under the Essential Commodities list and banning export of cotton and yarn. It has also sought measures to prevent hoarding of cotton and yarn to bring down the prices.