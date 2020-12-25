Garment manufacturers seek uninterrupted yarn supply

COIMBATORE

25 December 2020 23:54 IST

Garment exporters have appealed to textile mills to continue supply of yarn without disruption and to maintain the prices of yarn for two months.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) sought a meeting with stakeholders and the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) organised a virtual meeting on Friday. Representatives of eight associations took part and the Chairman and Managing Director of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) also participated.

The garment manufacturers and exporters said the units should get yarn supply without any disruption. The mills had been requested to maintain the prices of yarn for two months and the CCI to hold the prices of cotton for 15 days. The CITI would hold discussions with the regional associations and with the CCI to ensure continue supply of yarn and to keep prices stable, said a release from A. Sakthivel, chairman of AEPC.