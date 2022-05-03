Garment manufacturers in Tiruppur seek steps to control cotton yarn price

Garment exporters in Tiruppur have said that cotton and cotton yarn prices will soften only if the government takes a serious view of the hike in prices and ban cotton and cotton yarn exports.

President of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association Raja Shanmugham said the government removed 11 % import duty on cotton in mid-April and on Monday textile mills increased the yarn prices by ₹ 40 a kg for all counts of yarn. This has happened at a time when the survival of knitwear exporting units are at stake due to adverse factors such as Russia – Ukraine war, increase charges for accessories, job work, and freight. Knitwear garment exporters are running out of solution, as they cannot complete the orders taken based on the previous inputs costs. “We fear that the severe impact on value added knitwear garment sector will have a cascading effect on each stage of textile manufacturing, banks, and thousands of workers,” he said.

The government should ban cotton and cotton yarn exports immediately till the prices stabilise, he said.

President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations A.Sakthivel said the mills increased yarn price by ₹40 a kg on Monday and it is not acceptable for the buyers. “The recent yarn price hike is, in no way related to the cotton price hike.” He said the Union government should bring cotton under Essential Commodities Act so that cotton that is hoarded will come into the market and bring down the prices.

The Southern India Mills’ Association on Monday urged its member textile mills to not increase the cotton yarn prices.