Garment manufacturers demand withdrawal of peak hour charges

December 17, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The South India Hosiery Manufacturers’ Association has appealed to the State government to exempt small-scale hosiery units from peak hour charges.

A.C Eswaran, president of the association, said in a press release that peak hour consumption is usually measured when there is power cut. However, there is excess power in the State now.

Hosiery units start production at 9 a.m. But, electricity consumption is measured for 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and charges are levied based on proportionate consumption estimation.

The units pay the workers overtime charges when they work in the evening hours. Paying additional charges for peak hours is a burden on the units. This is more a penalty on units that generate employment and contribute for economic growth.

Similarly, fixed charges are revised whenever there is a revision of consumption charges. Fixed charges are collected for maintenance of infrastructure created and the government should not increase it frequently.

The hosiery units are hit by pandemic and high yarn prices for the last two or three years and hence, the State government should withdraw the peak hour charges and revised fixed charges for these units.

There are several job works that are taken up as part of producing a garment. Cutting, checking, packing, stock room and office room, etc function out of multi-storeyed or individual buildings. In many places these works are done out of single rooms too. Officials are levying commercial tariff for these and with penalty too. The government should levy industrial tariff as a uniform tariff for all these activities.

