Garment industry representatives in Tiruppur to take up yarn price hike with political leaders

Garment associations in Tiruppur have decided to meet K. Subbarayan, MP, and other political leaders and urge them to take action to control cotton yarn prices.

Representatives of more than 20 associations related to garment manufacturing or export activities met at Tiruppur on Wednesday and decided that they will meet political leaders soon. They will also take steps for a delegation to meet the Prime Minister and other Ministers related to textile and clothing exports and represent the issue.

Recently, textile mills that supply yarn to Tiruppur increased the price by ₹40 a kg.

The delegation will urge the government to suspend cotton exports, most of which are with traders now; suspend cotton yarn exports or adopt a calibration formula so that adequate quantity is available for the domestic industry, remove cotton from commodity list, and declare it as an Essential Commodity, said a press release from the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association.

The Southern India Hosiery Manufacturers Association said in a press release that even if textile mills place order for supply of cotton from other countries, it will take at least three months for the cotton to reach the textile mills here. Further, the traders are looking at exporting cotton rather than supplying to the domestic industry. Hence, the government should ban cotton exports, it said.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has written to the Union Government, demanding ban on cotton yarn exports and bringing cotton under the Essential Commodities Act.