Coimbatore

Garment exporting units to resume operations

Garment exporting units in Tiruppur plan to resume operations on Monday, May 24.

Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters Association, said the units had voluntarily stopped production for the last few days. “We cannot continue like this when orders are good. We will take the required precautions and continue production,” he said.

The garment units will now take measures to ensure there is no spread of COVID-19 on their premises and the workers follow the precautions to remain safe, he said.

