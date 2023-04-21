Garment exporters welcome relaxation in working hours

April 21, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Garment exporters in Tiruppur have welcomed the extension of working hours 12 from eight, saying it will make Tamil Nadu an attractive destination for investments.

President of Federation of Indian Export Organisations A. Sakthivel and president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association KM Subramanian said in press statements that the statutory provision for flexible working hours brings in number of benefits to the State and workers, especially women employees.

The flexible working hours, including overtime and spread-over hours, which subsumes 13 labour enactment will help develop better safety, health and working conditions apart from better remuneration to workers in the State.

“This initiative of the State Government will help create large employment opportunities,” said Mr. Sakthivel. This reform will attract more investments to the State and also benefit the export industry in compliance-related issues in major markets, he added.

However, members of AITUC staged a protest in Coimbatore condemning the State government for the amendment to the Factories Act, bringing in change in working hours. “The eight hour shift was got after a lot of struggle, especially by the AITUC,” said M. Arumugam, State secretary of the union.