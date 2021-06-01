Garment exporters seek vaccine facility at ESI

COIMBATORE

01 June 2021 23:11 IST

The Tiruppur Exporters Association has appealed to the Central government to advise ESI Corporation to take up mass vaccination for all insured employees.

In a press release, Raja M. Shanmugham, president of the Association, said he has appealed to Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, to advise the ESI Corporation for the vaccination. The ESI Corporation should come forward to vaccinate all insured employees free of cost at its hospitals and dispensaries.

