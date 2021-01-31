Garment exporters seek RoDTEP

Coimbatore

31 January 2021 23:24 IST

The Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA) has appealed to the Central Government to implement the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme and include additional sops to mitigate the ongoing challenges faced by the sector.

In a memorandum to the Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, the Association president Raja Shanmugham said that nearly 95 % of units in the garment sector were MSMEs. Subsequent to the lockdown last year, the government announced financial and other supportive measures and the Tiruppur garment sector had revived and exports were at the normal level. However, with hike in cotton yarn prices and disruptions in availability of the yarn, the exporting units, especially the smaller ones were hit hard. Since this trend could affect the entire garment sector, the industry needed positive intervention from the government. Hence, Mr. Shanmugham said, the government should announce the RoDTEP and include additional sops.

