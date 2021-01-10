Garment exporters seek higher prices

Garment exporters in Tiruppur have appealed to their buyers to increase the prices for the products, especially those made of organic cotton.
In a letter to the brands, president of Tiruppur Exporters' Association Raja Shanmugham said the brands had supported the suppliers to come out of the impact of COVID-19.
But, the exporters still faced several challenges such as high yarn price and increase in rates for accessories and job working charges. Freight costs have shot up 15 % to 20 %.
Further, there is a steep hike in prices of organic cotton yarn in recent months to the extent of 30 %. “This has totally impacted the organic garment exporting units and these units are no way in a position to absorb the price hike. It is apparently clear that they could not continue to export organic garments with the same price to niche markets,” he said.
Mr. Shanmugham appealed to the brands to understand the issues faced by the garment suppliers and urged them to increase the prices for the products they procured.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath