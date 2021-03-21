Garment exporters’ plea to CEO

COIMBATORE

21 March 2021 23:24 IST

The Apparel Export Promotion Council has appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahu to give necessary instructions to the election officials concerned and flying squads to not detain the vehicles that transport export goods to airport or sea port and have proper export documents.

In a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer, chairman of the council A. Sakthivel said that if the vehicle has e-way bill, shipping bill, foreign invoice, exporter identity etc., the authorities should not detain the vehicle.

Advertising

Advertising

Exports are time-bound and once the goods are moved from the factory warehouses, they should reach the port on time to connect the vessels as scheduled.

Also, the export goods once inspected and sealed from the factory should not be opened en route to the port as per export norms.

Recently one of the garment exporters had an issue in Chennai as the goods moving to Thoothukudi port were detained by the flying squad for a few hours despite showing all the export documents. The consignment missed the vessel, he said.