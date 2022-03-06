Garment exporters in Tiruppur to wait and watch the impact of Ukraine war

Garment exporters in Tiruppur are on a wait and watch mode on the impact of Ukraine war on their business.

Tiruppur exports ₹ 1200 crore worth garments to the European Union every month. It is almost 40 % of the knitwear hub’s exports. Tiruppur’s direct exports to Ukraine and Russia is not much. However, brands and buyers in the EU supply to these countries, say industry sources.

“At present, there is no major impact on exports because of the war. But, there are reports of container shortage and slowdown in container movement again. We do not know if it is true. But, if there is a shortage, freight costs will shoot up,” says Raja M. Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters Association.

The sanctions imposed on Russia and it’s retaliation may affect the economies of several countries indirectly, globally. If suppliers in EU stop selling in Russia and Ukraine, that will affect their buying. “We need to wait and see how the impact will be,” he says.

“No one knows what is in store if the war prolongs. However, it does not augur well for global economy,” adds Mr. Shanmugham.