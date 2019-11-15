Garden variety of neelakurinji plant being sold at Sims Park

While the Nilgiris is famous for the periodic mass-flowering of the Strobilanthes kunthiana, known commonly as the ‘neelakurinji,’ garden enthusiasts can now purchase plants belonging to the same family as the native kurinji from the Sims Park in Coonoor to grow in their backyards.

B. Bebitha, Assistant Director of Horticulture, the Nilgiris district, said the garden variety of Strobilanthes had been grown in farms across the Nilgiris for the last few years, with a recent push being given to better market and sell the plants to visitors to park.

“Each plant is being sold at ₹10,” said Ms. Bebitha, adding that the garden variety bloomed once a year, and could be grown easily in gardens across the Nilgiris, as well as in other districts too, provided they were given proper care and attention.

“To get more people excited about the plants, we are now actively educating the public about the native Strobilanthes species and the need for their conservation. We are also detailing the list of places where they have bloomed in recent years,” said Ms. Bebitha.

S. Ramsunder, a horticulturist who had formerly worked in the Nilgiris, and the first to begun growing garden Strobilanthes varieties for sale, said the renewed efforts to raise awareness about native Strobilanthes plants need to be encouraged.

“The Strobilanthes kunthiana, as well as other species of plants native to the Western Ghats are quickly disappearing due to destruction of habitat and other factors such as the spread of invasive species.

Such efforts can spur the public into gaining more interest about our native plant species, and help in overall conservation,” said Mr. Ramsunder.