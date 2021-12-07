Garden scheme launched in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri

Dharmapuri

07 December 2021 23:56 IST

Seeds distributed to beneficiaries

District Collector S. Dhivyadarshini inaugurated the Chief Minister’s Nutritive Vegetable Garden Scheme here by handing over 12 different vegetable seeds and 15 types of immunity building nutritive saplings to beneficiaries.

The vegetable seeds were distributed to four beneficiaries and immunity boosting saplings to three beneficiaries for terrace gardens in the urban areas and vegetable gardens in the rural areas. According to the administration, under the scheme, seeds, green bags, saplings among other terrace garden supplies worth ₹ 3.38 lakh have been made available for urban areas in the district. Similarly, seeds worth ₹ 2.03 lakh worth have been allotted for outdoor gardens in rural areas. In addition, ₹ 4.13 lakh worth immunity boosting fruit saplings are also being distributed under the scheme. Those seeking to avail themselves of the scheme may apply through https://tnhorticulture.tn.gov.in/kit

In Krishnagiri, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy launched the scheme.

