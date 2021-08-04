Garbage still being dumped near farm lands in villages

Erode

04 August 2021 22:15 IST

Rapid pace of urbanisation is a cause of concern for farmers as garbage continues to be illegally dumped along farm land in many villages located on the city outskirts.

Hundreds of farm lands are being converted as housing plots, particularly in villages that come under the panchayats of Lakkapuram, 6 Pudur, Kaspapettai, Kadirampatti and Perode. Of the total 225 village panchayats in the district, Modakkurichi has 23 village panchayats while Erode has six.

Farm lands on the outskirts continue to be converted as plots and residential areas are coming up in many areas. Though door-to-door garbage is collected by the workers of the panchayats, dumping of garbage on farm lands, vacant spaces and along the road is happening at many places raising concern among the farming community.

Household waste, including torn out dresses, are packed in plastic bags and are thrown by motorists near the farm land.“Motorists dump the waste near the sugarcane field everyday and we cannot keep watching who is doing”, said a farmer on Vellalapalayam Road in Pudur village. He said that a few throw the waste into the field and they clear it while watering the crop. People of Anakalpalayam and Pudur village said that garbage is dumped along the road at many places and conservancy workers set it on fire frequently. “Though dustbins are placed at many places, many prefer to dump the waste near the farm land”, they added.