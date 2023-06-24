Garbage piles up on second day of indefinite strike by conservancy workers in Erode

June 24, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - ERODE

With the indefinite strike by over 1,000 conservancy workers against the Erode Corporation’s move to privatise solid waste management entering its second day on Saturday, garbage has begun to pile up across the city, and the situation is expected to get worse in the coming days.

As against the 1,500 permanent and temporary conservancy workers, less than 350 workers turned up for work on Saturday. They were mostly engaged in removing garbage dumped on roads in residential areas and in locations where commercial establishments were present in large numbers. Since door-to-door garbage collection could not be carried out in all the 60 wards, residents have started to dump garbage on the roads while many are also putting their trash into plastic bags and throwing these into vacant plots.

With Sunday being a holiday for workers, garbage is expected to pile up in most areas of the city on Monday, and could potentially lead to sanitation issues.

The current population of the city is 6.45 lakh and about 257 tonnes of solid waste is generated per day. Apart from collecting garbage, the workers were also involved in sweeping the bus stand and the market. All this work is now affected due to the ongoing strike, as about 20% of the permanent workers have also abstained from work.

The Erode Corporation had floated a tender recently for the selection of a service provider/agency/contractor/company for the implementation of solid waste management activities for three years. Workers want the tender be cancelled and instead, want the jobs of temporary workers who had worked for 480 days, to be made permanent.

On Saturday morning, workers also staged a protest in front of the four zonal offices and later continued their protest at the civic body’s office premises.

