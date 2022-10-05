Garbage pile up in Coimbatore city amid festive season

Though the indefinite strike announced by the conservancy workers of the Corporation was called off on Tuesday, garbage collection in many areas across the city was disrupted for nearly three days.

Domestic waste was piled up along roadsides, and garbage that had accumulated in dustbins were not cleared. The Navaratri festival season increased the footfalls in commercial streets, with people purchasing flowers and garlands.

The flower market and nearby areas had both, the regular traders at the market and several vendors who had put up stalls on either side of the road near by the market. Crowds increased at the market from Sunday. On Wednesday, the flower market, had heaps of garbage. The waste accumulated on the pathways restricted pedestrian movement inside the market. The toilets at the market on the eastern side were not cleaned properly.

The lanes adjacent to the market were also filled up with garbage piles. R. Ravichandran, president of Flower Market Association, said, “Usually the Corporation workers carry out mass cleaning activities during the late hours. Because of their protest, the waste generated in the market was not cleared for nearly three days.”

As many as 250 shops are functioning in a place that can accommodate only 140-odd shops, creating congestion in the area. K. Selvaraj, Councillor of Ward 72 where the market is located, said: “Six trucks of garbage were cleared on Tuesday night and within two days the entire market stretch would be cleaned.”

The conservancy workers had promised to work round the clock to clear the waste piled up, said a Corporation official, adding that the civic body would ensure the cleanliness of the city.