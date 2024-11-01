Garbage collection doubles in Coimbatore post-Deepavali

The Deepavali celebrations generated 1,050 tonnes of waste in addition to the normal 1,100 tonnes collected a day in Coimbatore city.

By Friday evening, 75 tonnes of firecracker waste had been collected including 25 tonnes from the Central Zone, 15 tonnes from the West Zone, and 10 tonnes each from the East Zone, North Zone, and South Zone.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Only 60% of the conservancy workers have returned to work, and we are operating them in three shifts - morning, afternoon, and night - to expedite the work.”

A mini garbage truck operated by Coimbatore Corporation overturned after clothes stuck in the rear axle due to holes in the waste collection compartments.

The driver, M. Karuppusamy, who operates the vehicle in Ward 72, said the compartments developed holes at base, and despite repeated complaints from drivers to the contracted company, repairs were not made. The drivers had been instructed to continue operating the vehicle despite its condition.

“A 1.5-foot-wide hole appeared over a month ago, and I was told to keep collecting garbage with a promise of repairs that never happened. On the day after Deepavali, I had to collect additional waste, including clothes and papers, as the volume was double. While en route to the Vellalore dump yard, I lost control because clothes spilled out of the hole and got stuck on the rear axle, causing the truck to overturn after hitting the central median on Thadagam Road.” Mr. Karuppusamy said.

The accident occurred around 8.30 a.m. on Friday, injuring both the driver and a worker on board.

“I have ordered detailed assessments of every vehicle, and repair work will be carried out soon,” said the Commissioner.

