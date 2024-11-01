GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Garbage collection doubles in Coimbatore post-Deepavali

Published - November 01, 2024 07:15 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sibi Sreevathson T.C.
A garbage truck operated by Coimbatore Corporation overturned on Friday due to maintenance neglect.

A garbage truck operated by Coimbatore Corporation overturned on Friday due to maintenance neglect. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Deepavali celebrations generated 1,050 tonnes of waste in addition to the normal 1,100 tonnes collected a day in Coimbatore city.

By Friday evening, 75 tonnes of firecracker waste had been collected including 25 tonnes from the Central Zone, 15 tonnes from the West Zone, and 10 tonnes each from the East Zone, North Zone, and South Zone.

Contract drivers raise concern over poor maintenance of waste disposal vehicles in Coimbatore

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Only 60% of the conservancy workers have returned to work, and we are operating them in three shifts - morning, afternoon, and night - to expedite the work.”

A mini garbage truck operated by Coimbatore Corporation overturned after clothes stuck in the rear axle due to holes in the waste collection compartments.

The driver, M. Karuppusamy, who operates the vehicle in Ward 72, said the compartments developed holes at base, and despite repeated complaints from drivers to the contracted company, repairs were not made. The drivers had been instructed to continue operating the vehicle despite its condition.

“A 1.5-foot-wide hole appeared over a month ago, and I was told to keep collecting garbage with a promise of repairs that never happened. On the day after Deepavali, I had to collect additional waste, including clothes and papers, as the volume was double. While en route to the Vellalore dump yard, I lost control because clothes spilled out of the hole and got stuck on the rear axle, causing the truck to overturn after hitting the central median on Thadagam Road.” Mr. Karuppusamy said.

The accident occurred around 8.30 a.m. on Friday, injuring both the driver and a worker on board.

“I have ordered detailed assessments of every vehicle, and repair work will be carried out soon,” said the Commissioner.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / waste management / Deepavali

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.