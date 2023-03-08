Garbage-burning continues across Coimbatore district

March 08, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

R. Ranganayaki, a 55-year-old rag-picker, coughed as she attempted to move a burning plastic bottle with a stick near Urumandampalayam, Ward 14 in the Coimbatore Corporation’s North Zone.

“For decades, this has been a problem. Some people burn garbage that is piled up for days to avoid mosquito infestation and to keep warm at night. However, it is also because many people discard cigarettes without extinguishing it completely, which ignites flammable items in the garbage, such as paper, plastic, and leaves,” said Ms. Ranganayaki.

“I live in the city and have been picking up waste for over 20 years. My breathing and vision are affected by the flames and smoke (that come from the burnt waste). I cannot afford the medications required to treat the ailments,” she added.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap says that while the issue is regular in some areas, the civic body is taking steps to curb it.

Burning of garbage in neighbourhoods is not only common in the city, but across the district too.

A resident of Edayarpalayam in Karamadai block, requesting anonymity, said recently a thick blanket of smoke covered the area in January. After investigation, it was discovered that some people in Chikkadasampalayam village nearby were burning heaps of waste accumulated due to delayed collection by sanitary workers.

“Children and the elderly particularly suffered as a result of this. My six-year-old has asthma and was unable to cope with the smog. Residents reported the problem to local authorities, who have promised to take action,” the resident claimed.

A Chikkadasampalayam panchayat official said the waste, earlier, would get accumulated in areas within the village. But now, the village was allotted a portion in the dumping site of Mettupalayam municipality on Sirumugai Road.

“After this, trash burning has reduced multifold and we expect to completely do away with the practice in the panchayat. In rural areas, this practice is much more frequent. We requested the administration for more conservancy workers for the panchayat as there are only eight sanitary workers for a population of over 40,000. We also need more space at the dumping site,” the official said.

A similar incident in Chinniyampalayam panchayat was reported in February, where fire was set to the piled up waste, causing problems to the local people in that area. Residents said that they petitioned the Collector and the panchayat officials about suffocation, eye irritation, and stomach ailments, but no action was taken.

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency P. Alarmelmangai told The Hindu that at Chinniyampalayam, waste segregation at source has started again and efforts are on to resume operation of the micro composting centre.

Across the district, more sanitary workers will be appointed and bids have been invited for supply of 66 tractors and 200 battery-operated vehicles to improve waste collection in panchayats.