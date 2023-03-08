‘Garbage-burning affecting residents’ health in Coimbatore, intervention needed’

March 08, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Ranganayaki, a 55-year-old rag-picker, coughed as she attempted to move a burning plastic bottle with a stick near Urumandampalayam, Ward 14 in the Coimbatore Corporation’s North Zone. “For decades, this has been a problem. Some people burn garbage that has been piled up for days to avoid mosquito infestation and to keep warm at night. However, it is also because many people discard cigarettes without extinguishing it completely, which ignites flammable items in the garbage, such as paper, plastic, and leaves,” said R. Ranganayaki.

“I live in the city and have been picking waste for over 20 years. My breathing and vision have been affected by the flames and smoke. I cannot afford the medications required to treat these ailments,” she went on to say.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said in some areas the issue persists and will soon be curbed as measures are undertaken by local authorities.

District-level

A resident of Edayarpalayam in Karamadai block said that a thick blanket of smoke covered the area in January. After investigation, it was discovered that some locals in Chikkadasampalayam village nearby were burning heaps of garbage accumulated due to delayed collection by conservancy workers.

“Children and the elderly, particularly, suffered as a result of this. My six-year-old has asthma and was unable to cope with the smog,” she said. Residents reported the problem to the local authorities, who promised to take action, she added.

A Chikkadasampalayam panchayat official said the waste, earlier, would get accumulated in areas within the village, but now, the village has been allotted a portion in the municipal dumping site by authorities.

“After this, trash-burning has reduced multifold and we expect to completely do away with the practice in the panchayat. In rural areas, this practice is much more frequent. We requested the administration for more conservancy workers for the panchayat as there are only eight conservancy workers for a population of over 40,000,” she said.

It is to be noted that a similar incident in Chinniyampalayam panchayat took place in February, where piled up garbage was set on fire causing disturbance to the local people.

Residents in the area said that they petitioned the Collector and the panchayat officials about suffocation, eye irritation, and stomach ailments, but no action was taken.