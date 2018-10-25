Garbage bins on way out in Udhagamandalam

The Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC), in an effort to encourage residents to segregate waste at source, have gradually been removing garbage bins from across Udhagamandalam town over the last few months.

However, with door-to-door collection of waste still found wanting in many parts of the town, local residents have been forced to dump waste in the open.

Speaking to The Hindu, officials from the municipality said that the number of garbage bins placed across Udhagamandalam town has decreased from 158 to just 18 over the last six months. “We are removing the garbage bins in a phased manner, when we know that door-to-door collection of waste in each locality is up to scratch,” said an official from the municipality.

However, residents in many localities around the town complain of the collection system failing, forcing residents to go around town looking for the remaining garbage bins to dump their waste in. A resident from West Oda Area, near Fingerpost, said that sometimes, waste collection is done only twice a week. “During such periods, we are forced to either take the waste directly to the landfill in Theetukkal or to dump the waste out in the open,” the resident said.

Municipality officials said that as this was a transition period for most residents trying to adapt to the new waste collection system, fines are not being levied very strictly on offenders. “We are cleaning up places where we find dumping of garbage is ongoing, with warnings to offenders, which will be followed up with fines,” said the official.

Shobana Chandrasekar, from the ‘Make Ooty Beautiful’ campaign, said that open dumping will continue in pockets till locals acclimatise to the new garbage collection system. “However, we need to ensure that door-to-door collection does indeed happen regularly,” she said, adding that the municipality should work together with citizens' groups and NGOs to also impart awareness to local residents about the importance of segregating waste.

Ms. Chandrasekar said that composting pits, to treat wet waste in each ward should also be set up, to ensure more effective treatment of the town’s garbage problems.