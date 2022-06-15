Ganja worth ₹ 4.48 lakh seized from train at Erode Junction

Railway Protection Force personnel with the ganja seized from a Kerala-bound train at Erode Railway Junction on Wednesday.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 19.5 kg of ganja worth ₹ 4.48 lakh from a Kerala-bound train at Erode Railway Junction on Wednesday.

As part of ‘Operation Narcos’, a team led by Sub-Inspector K.M. Nishanth conducted a special drive in Train No. 12626 Kerala Express from New Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram Central. They found two bags near the bathroom in the D-2 coach in a suspicious manner.

The team held inquiries with passengers in the coach, but no one came forward to claim the bag. Hence, the bag was opened and the team found the ganja. The banned item was seized under the provisions of Sections 42 and 67 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and was brought to RPF office and kept in custody.

It may be noted that the team on June 13 seized 12 kg of ganja from the same train at the junction.