Ganja worth ₹4.48 lakh seized from Kerala-bound train

July 04, 2022 12:54 IST

Two bags containing the substance were found in a coach

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized 19.5 kg of ganja worth ₹4,48,500 from a Kerala-bound train in Salem–Erode section on Sunday.

As part of ‘Operation Narcos’, a team led by Sub-Inspector Nakka Ganapathi conducted a special drive in Train No. 13351 (Dhanbad Junction to Alleppey). The team found two shoulder bags below seat No. 6 in S1 coach.

They held inquiries with passengers, but no one came forward to claim the bag. Then they opened it and found the ganja in it. The banned item was seized under the provisions of Sections 42 and 67 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and was brought to RPF office at Erode Railway Junction and kept in custody.

