Ganja worth ₹1 cr. seized in Namakkal

NAMAKKAL

29 November 2021 00:21 IST

The Namakkal District Police seized ganja worth ₹1 crore here on Sunday. According to the police, about 340 kg of ganja that was to be delivered in Kerala was seized here.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said five persons had been arrested.

Mr. Thakur said a Naam Tamilar Katchi leader was murdered in July here and rivalry between two gangs involved in the sale of ganja played a role in the murder. A special team was formed to nab the gang. Vishakapatnam was allegedly the wholesale business point for ganja and a police source acted as ganja merchant and was in touch with the gang. He added that the police source made an order for ganja and it was to be delivered in Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on a tip off, the police intercepted the vehicle at Tiruchengode and seized the goods and the vehicle. Police arrested Manikandan of Kumaramangalam, Vijayaveeran of Nallur Kandampalayam, Rani of Maniyanur, Annandhi and Raju from Erode. The police planned to send a special team to Andhra Pradesh to nab the persons involved in this trade.