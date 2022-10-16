Ganja will be eradicated in two weeks in Krishnagiri, says SP

The Hindu Bureau Krishnagiri
October 16, 2022 17:21 IST

Superintendent of Police, Krishnagiri, Saroj Kumar Thakur said here on Sunday that in the next two weeks ganja would be completely eradicated in the district.

Mr. Thakur told reporters the police were taking steps to eradicate ganja, and narcotics and psychotropic substances (NDPS) in the district. A total of 155 cases were registered this year against ganja sale and smuggling, bank accounts of 100 ganja peddlers have been frozen, and 226 kg ganja has been seized. The police have applied for bail cancellation in eight cases. Four ganja peddlers were detained under the Goondas Act and three recommendations were pending.

Of the 2,750 villages in Krishnagiri district, there is no ganja in 2,700 villages. The remaining 50 are black spot villages, and special teams have been deployed to eradicate ganja in the next 10 days. If the public had information about ganja sales, consumption, smuggling or about NDPS, they could contact the SP on 94454-37356.

When asked about tribal villagers voluntarily surrendering illegal country-made guns in the district, Mr. Saroj said the police had received a total of 170 guns.

