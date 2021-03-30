Coimbatore

Ganja seized, three arrested in Podanur

The Podanur police arrested three youths with a total of 8.3 kg of ganja on Sunday. C. Hariharan (22), a native of Ammapettai in Salem, was arrested first by the police near a private college on Pollachi Main Road around 10 a.m., and seized 3.1 kg of ganja from him.

Based on inputs received from the youth, a police team apprehended two others, namely D. Vigneswaran (23) of Thirumalairayapuram in Dindigul and Mohammed Asarudeen (22) of Chinna Salem in Villupuram, from a vacant place behind the housing unit at Vellalore.

The police seized 2.5 kg of ganja and ₹9,200 from Vigneswaran and 2.7 kg of the contraband and ₹7,550 from Asarudeen.

Two motorcycles were also seized.

The police said all the three youths had been staying in a hostel at Eachanari. They were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

