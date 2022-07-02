Ganja seized in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore District Rural police arrested a 67-year-old man for possessing ganja near Idikarai, on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, on Friday afternoon, the Periyanaickenpalayam police went to the burial ground in Idikarai and questioned the suspect K. Jayaseelan, from Sidhapudur. The accused was found in illegal possession of 1.2 kg of ganja that was meant to be sold and seized it.

Police arrested Jayaseelan and remanded him. The police also seized ₹7,500 cash from the accused.

Life convict dies

A 76-year-old convict serving life imprisonment in the Coimbatore Central Prison died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Raju Boyan, native of Odanthurai in Erode district. He developed breathing problems in the prison on June 25.

Jail authorities admitted him to the hospital in jail and gave him first aid.

Later, he was transferred to the convict ward in CMCH for further treatment. Despite treatment, he died on Friday evening. The Race Course Police registered a complaint regarding the incident. Raju Boyan was arrested in a murder case in 2016.