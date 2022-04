April 21, 2022 18:27 IST

The Government Railway Police seized eight kg. of ganja from a express train on Thursday.

According to Railway Police, a team of police personnel while conducting checks in Dhanbad-Alleppey Express on Thursday found four baggage in one of the overhead racks in a coach.

Police seized the baggages and found ganja in it. GRP has registered a case and they are inquiring.

