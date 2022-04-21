Coimbatore

Ganja seized from train

The Government Railway Police seized eight kg. of ganja from a express train on Thursday.

According to Railway Police, a team of police personnel while conducting checks in Dhanbad-Alleppey Express on Thursday found four baggage in one of the overhead racks in a coach.

Police seized the baggages and found ganja in it. GRP has registered a case and they are inquiring.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2022 6:31:25 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/ganja-seized-from-train/article65341660.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY