Ganja seized from train
The Government Railway Police seized eight kg. of ganja from a express train on Thursday.
According to Railway Police, a team of police personnel while conducting checks in Dhanbad-Alleppey Express on Thursday found four baggage in one of the overhead racks in a coach.
Police seized the baggages and found ganja in it. GRP has registered a case and they are inquiring.
