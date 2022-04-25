Ganja seized from train in Tiruppur

Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized ganja weighing around eight kg from a train at Tiruppur Railway Station late on Sunday.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by GRP Sub-inspector Appusamy checked Train No. 16381 Pune-Kanniyakumari Express . on Sunday and found an abandoned bag with ganja in the general compartment.

The team seized the ganja and registered a case. The contraband was handed over to the district court and further investigations are on. The seizure is part of the intensified drive against ganja smuggling by the Tamil Nadu Police named 'Operation Ganja Vettai-2.0', the police said.