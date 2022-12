Ganja seized from train in Erode

December 25, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Erode

The Erode railway police seized 3.5 kg of ganja being smuggled in a train on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel checked the Patna-Ernakulam express train between Salem and Erode railway junctions. They found 3.5 kg of ganja in a bag kept in the general compartment. The ganja smuggler fled before the police arrived at the compartment. The police seized the contraband and registered a case.

