December 25, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Erode

The Erode railway police seized 3.5 kg of ganja being smuggled in a train on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, personnel checked the Patna-Ernakulam express train between Salem and Erode railway junctions. They found 3.5 kg of ganja in a bag kept in the general compartment. The ganja smuggler fled before the police arrived at the compartment. The police seized the contraband and registered a case.