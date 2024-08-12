ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja seized from peddlers in western districts burnt in Coimbatore

Published - August 12, 2024 06:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The ganja seized in police cases were burnt at Tekno Therm Industries in Chettipalayam near Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police on Monday burnt a total of 344.138 kg of ganja, which they seized from peddlers in eight districts in the west zone, Tamil Nadu.

According to the police, the contraband was burnt at a biomedical waste treatment facility based on directions from respective courts.

Officials said ganja seized by Coimbatore city, Tiruppur city and Salem city police and district (rural) police in Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts were destroyed.

The ganja was burnt at Tekno Therm Industries at Chettipalayam in the presence of A. Saravana Sundar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore range, and V. Badrinarayanan, Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police.

Officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police from all districts were present when the contraband was burnt at the biomedical waste treatment facility from 10.30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the police, the ganja was destroyed at the facility since it has incinerators and exhaust air purifying mechanism.

