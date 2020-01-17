Ganja peddling continues to be a concern in Coimbatore

The recent arrest of an 18-year-old boy with 1.25 kg of ganja near a private school at Kuniamuthur highlights the availability of the drug in Coimbatore. The boy from Sugunapuram East was roaming the area to sell the contraband, mainly to students, the police say.

In the past, peddlers aged below 18 were also held with small quantities of the contraband.

According to the police, around 98 % of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in Coimbatore are related to the possession, sale and use of ganja. A few cases were also registered against people who grew cannabis plant for personal use.

The Narcotic Intelligence Bureau CID (NIB-CID), a special unit of the police dealing with drug peddling, had 188 cases related to the sale, possession and use of ganja from January 1 to November 30, 2019 in Coimbatore. Of the 200 accused involved in these cases, 191 were men and nine were women. The NIB-CID seized 1,039.1 kg of ganja from the accused in the 11-month period.

Among the total cases, NIB-CID in October 2019 seized 500 kg of ganja which two persons trafficked from Andra Pradesh to Udumalpet in ambulance. According NIB-CID sleuths, a major share of the consignment was meant for sale in Coimbatore.

Statistics accessed from e-Court Services show that 284 cases registered under the NDPS Act since 2015 have been pending trial in the combined court complex in Coimbatore as on Thursday. It also shows that the courts also disposed of 934 NDPS Act cases registered since 2011.

R. Vincent, Deputy Superintendent of Police, NIB-CID, said that a major chunk of ganja seized in various cases in Coimbatore was sourced by peddlers from other States, mainly Andhra Pradesh.

“The cultivation of cannabis within the State or nearby Kerala is significantly reduced owing to the joint efforts of various departments. Now, the drug flow is from other States which the police and NIB-CID are struggling to cut,” he said.

The official also said that users of the drug were high among migrant workers who live in Coimbatore. NIB-CID had seized 30 kg of ganja from a migrant worker at Annur last year. However, incidents of migrant workers involving in peddling were very few.

An official with Coimbatiore City Police said that the frequency of cases registered for ganja peddling in the city, at least one case in every two days, was mainly due to high concentration of educational institutions in the urban areas where peddlers remain active.

“We have also observed a trend wherein users gradually involve in the sale of small quantities of ganja to meet their expenses,” said the official.

In a move to crack down on sale and use of ganja among students, Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order), L. Balaji Saravanan, had convened a meeting of representatives from colleges in Coimbatore city, faculty members, coordinators of NSS and NCC last year to address the problem from institutional level itself.

The idea is to develop an intelligence network within each institution to find users of drugs and prevent drug peddling in and around campuses.

City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan also launched a Drug Control Special Team that can be reached at 6384200100.

Whereabouts of people who share information on drug use or peddling to the special team would be kept confidential.

“Due to concerted efforts, the city police have seen a decline in the number of NDPS Act cases in 2019 compared to the previous year. Apart from arresting peddlers, our officers are also trying hard to trace the source of the contraband and cut the supply chain. Those arrested for drug peddling are kept under the watch of the police when they are released from prison. This is to check whether they engage in peddling again. Provisions of the Goondas Act are invoked against multiple offenders,” said a senior official of the city police.

Mr. Vincent said that NIB-CID was also involved in the initiative and personnel attached to the unit conducted awareness sessions on drug abuse in educational institutions.