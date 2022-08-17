Ganja peddlers detained under Goondas Act in Coimbatore

Two persons who were arrested by the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police on charges of peddling ganja were detained under the provisions of Goondas Act on Wednesday. The detainees have been identified as K. Ajithkumar (27) and Lekusamy (29), both natives of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district. Acting on the recommendations of Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, District Collector G.S. Sameeran invoked the provisions of the Act against the two.

Woman, daughter held

The Bazaar Street police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her daughter from Madurai district on charges of stealing a gold chain from a jewellery showroom in Coimbatore in January this year. The arrested have been identified as R. Sumathi (50) and S. Priyadharshini (28) from Usilampatti. The police said that the accused stole a five sovereign gold chain from Saravanas Jewellery on Big Bazaar Street on January 26. They left an imitation chain in place of the stolen chain. The police arrested the two on Wednesday.