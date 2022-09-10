Ganja peddler detained under Goondas Act in Salem

The Salem City Police on Friday invoked the provisions of Goondas Act against a ganja peddler.

The police said that S. Prakash (35) of Thulasimaniyur near Veeranam was arrested by the police for allegedly selling ganja in the same locality on July 4. The police also seized two kg ganja and ₹ 36,500 in cash from him. The accused already has three cases pending against him.

Deputy Commissioner (North) M. Madasamy recommended the City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda to invoke the provisions of the Goondas Act against Prakash. Acting on the recommendation, the Commissioner issued an order, and a copy of the order was served to the accused at the Salem Central Prison, where he is currently lodged.