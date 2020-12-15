Gani market witnesses normal sales

Ahead of Christmas and New Year, sales were normal at the weekly retail shops at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) here on Tuesday.

About 370 daily and 730 weekly shops function on the market premises at Panneerselvam Park that is visited by merchants from across the State and from other States. The market that remained closed due to COVID-19 pandemic reopened and shops did brisk sales for Deepavali last month. But ahead of Christmas and New Year, sales volume was normal on Tuesday. “We know only normal sales will happen as people have just completed their purchases for Deepavali”, said S. Sakthivel, secretary, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders’ Association. He said that sales would have been good if there was no pandemic.

Traders said that retail sales were as usual and they expect sales to pick up in the coming months. “We were without business for over six months and Deepavali sales helped us”, said a trader who expected brisk sales for Pongal and for Assembly election.