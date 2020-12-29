Gani market witnesses low sales

Traders expect sales to be normal for Pongal

Sales at the weekly retail shops at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) was low on Tuesday as the arrival of traders and retail customers was low here on Tuesday.

There are 730 weekly and 370 shops functioning on the market premises at Panneerselvam Park that are visited by merchants from across the State. Shops at the weekly market start functioning from Monday evening to Tuesday night and brisk business is usually witnessed before festival season. Traders said that after relaxation in COVID-19 norms, Deepavali is the only major festival and their business was good in October and November. They said that due to an increase in the price of yarn, production had dropped leading to less arrival of garments in the market on Tuesday.

S. Sakthivel, secretary, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders’ Association, said that arrival of traders from other districts was also very low on Tuesday while arrival of retail customers was also low. “Sales is expected to be normal for Pongal”, he said and added that traders expect good orders for the Assembly election.