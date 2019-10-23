Gani Market witnesses brisk sales

Ahead of Deepavali, shops at E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) witnessed brisk sales here on Tuesday.

Weekly shops

There were 740 weekly shops and 330 daily shops functioning on the premises located at the busy area. The weekly shops function from Monday evening to Tuesday night as traders from various parts of the State and from nearby States purchase garments and dress materials in bulk quantities for selling at their respective places.

Since, the corporation has proposed to modernise the market at ₹51.59 crore, it had allotted a temporary place near the bus stand for over 200 shops to function. However, shopkeepers refused to move there and continue to run their shops at the available space on the premises.

Members of Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders Association said that with three days left for the festival, sales volume increased on Tuesday as merchants and retail consumers turned out in large numbers.

They added poor roads and rains in the evening affected their business and transactions were better when compared to previous weeks.

Many traders said that since many shops were relocated, their business was affected.

“Our request to start the modernisation work after the festival was turned down by the corporation. But, they are yet to start the work”, a shopkeeper said.