Gani market witnesses ₹15 crore Deepavali business in two days

Brisk business was witnessed at textile martkets ahead of Deepavali on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

With six days left for Deepavali, most of the textile shops witnessed brisk sales here on Tuesday.

Over 3,000 shops selling textile products function at Ashokapuram, near Central Theatre and at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) at Panneerselvam Park in the city. These weekly textile shops start functioning from Monday night and conclude on Tuesday evening. Both wholesale and retail sales are undertaken in these shops that usually witness brisk sales ahead of festival seasons.

K. Selvaraj, president of the Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders’ Association, said that shops realised retail sales volume of 70% while the wholesale sales volume was 40%. “Sales worth ₹ 15 crore were carried out on Monday and Tuesday”, he said and added that business was good in the current year.

While merchants from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other States arrived on Monday, people from various parts of the district and from other districts thronged the market on Tuesday. “Dress materials for all the age groups are available at the market at affordable price and the crowd was uncontrollable on Tuesday”, said a trader who added that brisk sales in daily shops is expected till the festival.