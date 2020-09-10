Gani Market traders pin hopes on Deepavali sales

ERODE

With inter-district bus services resuming and more merchants arriving at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market), traders are hopeful of improved sales for Deepavali.

The wholesale and retail market has 730 weekly shops and 370 regular shops that merchants from across the States visit frequently and place bulk orders. The market was closed from March 16 owing to COVID-19 pandemic and was reopened on May 22. However, owing to restrictions on inter-district vehicle movement, traders from other districts were unable to come to the market.

But on Tuesday, the market saw brisk business as merchants from other districts arrived after five months. “Both wholesale and retail sales were good and we started receiving orders”, said T. Murugan, a trader. He was hopeful of good business ahead of Deepavali. “We have lost all our festival orders this year and our only hope is orders for Deepavali”, said another trader.

S. Sakthivel, secretary, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Trader’s Association said that an increase in cash flow among traders would ensure credit facilities for the merchants and push up sales. “Only if we give credit, we can do business now”, he said.

With business picking up, loadmen, tea sellers, hoteliers and autorickshaw drivers also began to see some income.