Gani market sees brisk sales for Aadi season

With merchants arriving from other districts and from nearby States, retail business for the Aadi season has improved in the shops in E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani market) here on Tuesday.

There are 370 permanent shops that function every day while 730 weekly shops function from Monday night to Tuesday night on the premises and on the roads. Due to COVID-19 second wave, the weekly shops are allowed to function only during day time till 9 p.m. All the shops that remain closed for two months due to lockdown are functioning from Monday to Saturday from July 5.

On Tuesday, merchants from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala visited the shops and placed orders. Likewise, merchants from other districts also arrived in large numbers and purchased readymade garments and cotton items. Business at most of the shops was brisk throughout the day as retail sales were also good with people from across the district and from nearby districts purchasing dress materials for the Aadi season.

Traders said that business for the current season was good when compared to last year.

K. Selvaraj, president, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Trader’s Association, told The Hindu retail sales picked up for the season and 60% sales took place on Tuesday. Since production of textile items also resumed, merchants in other States also placed wholesale orders over phone and the goods were sent through lorries.

Mr. Selvaraj said the arrival of small merchants had also increased and they expected good business in the coming days too.