Gani market closed until further orders

Erode

17 March 2020 22:38 IST

Traders fear that indefinite closure will lead to loss of ₹1 crore a week

All the daily and weekly shops that function on the E.K.M. Abdul Gani textile market premises (Gani market) at Panneerselvam Park was closed until further orders by the Corporation.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the State government has ordered closure of malls, cinemas, marriage halls and also conduct of meetings where people is expected to participate in large numbers. There are over 1,100 shops, both weekly shops and daily shops, that function on the premises selling garments in wholesale and retail that is visited by merchants from across the State and also from other States. Weekly markets are opened on Monday evening and the business continues till late Tuesday during which bulk purchases are made by merchants. On Monday, the Corporation has asked all the shops to be closed until further orders.

S. Sakthivel, secretary, Erode Gani Market Weekly Textile Traders’ Association, said that Ugadi is to be celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka next month and since markets were closed, merchants from those States did not turn up on Tuesday. He said that average turnover at the weekly market is about ₹ 1 crore and indefinite closure of market would affect small traders, workers, labourers and garment companies in Tiruppur. Also, loadmen, vehicle operators and other workers who depend on the functioning of the market for their livelihood would be affected.

Advertising

Advertising

Traders fear that closure of the market till March 31 would affect their business and livelihood of hundreds of workers as they fear that closure of market in April would affect the sale of school uniforms and summer clothes.