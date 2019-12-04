Gangman recruitment on in Coimbatore

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is conducting physical test here for recruitment of candidates for gangman post.

An official of Tangedco said the camp in Coimbatore started on Monday and would go on till December 12. Similar camps were held in the Nilgiris and would start in Udumalpet on Wednesday. The Tangedco was recruiting 5,000 gangmen (trainee) across the State. Candidates short-listed in the physical test would have to appear for a written examination.

The candidates should have studied at least till Class V and aged 35 or less. They would be involved in maintenance works at the field level. As many as 2,104 candidates would take the physical test here during the 10 days. Call letters had been sent to 211 candidates for each day in Coimbatore. Some of them were women, the official said.

Another official added that the physical test had three components, including climbing pole. The candidates would have to complete the tests within the specified time. On Monday, 110 candidates appeared for the test and of them, seven were women.

While the test in Coimbatore is for Coimbatore North, South and Metro circles, the test in Udumalpet will be for Palladam, Udumalpet and Tiruppur circles.