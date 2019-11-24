Gangman appointment only on merit: Minister

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said that appointments to gangman vacancies would be done only on the basis of merit, and advised candidates not to get cheated.

Mr. Thangamani told presspersons that “I advise them (candidates) not to get cheated by offering anything to anybody and government would not be responsible for that.”

Regarding disbursal of compensation to farmers for acquiring land to erect high tension power line towers, the Minister said it would be done through the District Collectors soon.