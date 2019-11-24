Gangman appointment only on merit: Minister

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said that appointments to gangman vacancies would be done only on the basis of merit, and advised candidates not to get cheated.
Mr. Thangamani told presspersons that “I advise them (candidates) not to get cheated by offering anything to anybody and government would not be responsible for that.”
Regarding disbursal of compensation to farmers for acquiring land to erect high tension power line towers, the Minister said it would be done through the District Collectors soon.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.