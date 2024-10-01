Ganga Hospital to conduct exhibition on breast cancer in Coimbatore

Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, is hosting an exhibition on breast cancer for October which is dedicated to breast cancer awareness.

The exhibition is held in the ground floor of B Block of Ganga Hospital. The signs and symptoms of breast cancer are illustrated, along with ways to detect the disease early. Ganga Hospital along with the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis is conducting Project Shakti in which a hi-tech bus with the latest mammogram goes to villages and rural areas and women are screened for breast cancer. Kanakavalli Shanmuganathan, Chairman and Managing Director of Ganga Hospital, inaugurated the exhibition.

Dr. S. Raja Sabapathy, Chairman of the Division of Plastic Surgery, Ganga Hospital, Dr. S. Rajasekaran, Chairman of Department of Orthopaedics, Dr. Hari Venkatramani, president of the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India and Dr. Raja Shanmuga Krishnan were present. The exhibition will be open to public till October 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

