Ganga Hospital opens new ICU for burns cases

Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, recently opened a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) exclusively for burns cases.

The burns ICU is housed in a separate section of the hospital in the burns unit. All the five ICU rooms have specialised burn beds with an inbuilt system for weighing patients and shower bath facility with temperature-controlled water for the patients. The rooms with double entry also have temperature controllers.

S. Raja Sabapathy, director of Ganga Hospital and chief of Burns Unit, said in a statement that 70 lakh people suffer burns every year in India and 14 lakh of them die as per the National Burns Registry. Fatality in cases of burns is depended on the extent, severity and depth of burns. When the percentage of burnt area exceeds 10% in a child or 20% in an adult of the total body surface area, it is called major burns, he said.

He added that the hospital will be able to offer focused quality care in the management of severe burns as it also has the largest functioning skin bank in South India.